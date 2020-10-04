1/1
Betty Roney
1927 - 2020
Betty Roney
June 14, 1927 - September 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Betty Lucille Roney, 93, of Wichita, KS, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Augusta at Lakepoint Care Facility. Betty was born in Fredonia, Kansas on June 14, 1927, to the late Clara (Hess) and Frank Parsons. She married Lawrence Hugh Roney in 1946. Betty was an avid golfer, competing in tournaments well into her 80s. She was an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church, but mostly loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a certified public secretary at Boeing for 37 years. She is survived by sons, Steve Roney and wife Janie of Edmond, OK, Phil Roney and wife Pamela of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Tina Wilbur and husband Travis, Scott Sayre and wife Carrie, Marshall Roney and wife Melissa, Justin Roney, Matthew Roney and wife Cori, Melissa Freebern and husband Josh; great grandchildren, Whitney, Cole, Karson, Max, Riley, Madeleine, and Teagan. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence of 73 years and brothers, Frank and Bud Parsons. Memorial donations to Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N Clifton Ave, Wichita, KS 67208. A memorial service is to be held at a later date.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
