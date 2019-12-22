SAN ANTONIO, TX-Ruiz, Betty August 9, 1919 ~ December 18, 2019. Age 100, passed away on Wed., December 18, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born to Leo and Helen Remillard in Hudson Falls, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth; and her husband of 70 years, Gene Ruiz. Betty is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ruiz; son, Stephen Ruiz and wife, Carol; 3 grandchildren, Zachary Ruiz and wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Doebler and husband, Errol, and Katie Wolitski and husband, Sheldon; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Mon., Dec. 23 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Service: 2 p.m., Mon., Dec. 23, Porter Loring Mortuary North. Deacon Paul Gustowski will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arr: Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019