AUGUSTA-Conner, Betty Ruth 80, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Betty was born on March 25, 1938 in Hoisington, Kansas to Edward and Marjorie (Miller) Toothman. Betty married Bobby Conner in Ava, Missouri on July 10, 1955. Betty was a homemaker. She loved to do quilting and sewing, reading, gardening and loved wildlife. Betty is survived by her husband Bobby of the home; children Robert Conner of Purcell, Oklahoma, Susan (Wesley) Wright of Lenexa, Doug (Patricia) Conner of Derby; siblings Ann Shanks of Boise, Idaho and Charles (Julie) Toothman of Junction City; grandchildren Jennifer Brown, Derrick (Emily) Conner, Nick Wright, Elisabeth Wright, Daniel Conner and Catherine Wright. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, son Steven Conner, and her siblings William Toothman and James Toothman. Viewing will be on Wednesday, March 6th from 1:00-5:00pm. Visitation with family will also be on Wednesday, March 6th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 7th at 1:00 p.m., all at Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery also in Augusta. The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the Wayside Waifs Humane Society, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home. Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com
|
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth Post Office Box 26
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-6363
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019