Lindley, Betty Ruth 99, retired clerk and typist for Boeing Aircraft company passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Betty was a lifelong member with 77 years of faithful service to Asbury United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years Clesson Clare Lindley. Survived by her daughter Gaylene (Jim) Koehne and sister Evelyn "Pat" Houston and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2801 W. 15th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203. Memorial to Asbury Church Tuesday Morning Bible Study.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019