|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty S. Nauert.
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Beckwith Mortuary, Inc. - Larned
|
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Beckwith Mortuary, Inc. - Larned
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
LARNED-Nauert, Betty S. 95, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Hays, KS on October 6, 2019 after a long and full life. She was born January 2, 1924 on the farm in Glencoe Townships, Trego County to Rudolph and Caroline Georgian Seibel, the last of their 10 children. She was a graduate of Trego County High School, Wakeeney, and attended Adela Hale School of Business in Hutchinson. Betty married Edward Eugene Nauert on May 25, 1948 in Larned, KS. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2002. After marriage, they settled in Larned where they raised a family of five girls. She was employed at First State Bank and Trust Co. beginning of March 21, 1949, retiring April 30, 1990 and met many wonderful people throughout those years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary, volunteered in Girl Scouts and the American Cancer Society. Survivors include her five daughters, Carol Mott and fiancé Arlyn Smith, Wichita, Cathy Kuhn and husband Tom, Hays, Connie Lett, Olathe, Cherie Berndt and husband Terry, Manhattan, Cristi Mourn and husband Richard, Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren: Ryan Mott and wife Haley, Melissa Mott, Brian Kuhn and wife Courtney, Brandon Kuhn and wife Ann, Ethan Lett, Hunter Berndt, Austin Mourn and wife Starla, Cambria Mourn, Jenna Mourn, and four great grandchildren: Clara Mott, Ruby Mott, Lola Mott, and Crislynn Mourn; a sister-in-law Faye Seibel, and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Rudy Seibel and wife Eloise, Ervin, who passed away in infancy, Ed Seibel and wife Anna, Martin Seibel and wife Gwen, Carl Seibel and wife Norma, Henry Seibel; three sisters: Stella Tauscher and husband Lee, Erma Rueschhoff and husband Bill, Lydia Rueschhoff and husband Bob. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Larned with Father Bernard Felix officiating, with burial in Larned Cemetery, Larned. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Church or to the donor's choice, in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|