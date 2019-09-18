Betty "Jean" Smith

Smith, Betty "Jean" 100, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Via Christi Georgetown. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon R. Smith. Survived by her son, Gordon E. (Bev) Smith; daughter Bobbi Wasko (Nick Mastroni); grandchildren, Tim (Rhonda) Martin; Todd (Dawn) Martin; Dawn (Ray) Brown; Shawn (Shondelle) Smith; Shannon (Shaunda) Smith; great-grandchildren, Andrew Martin, Justin Martin, Sarah (John Manning) Martin, Shanie Martin, Taylor (Candace) Six, Laci Brown, Aryanna Brown, Garrett Smith, Keaton Smith, Hayden Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Noah Mancone, Stormie Goodwin; extended family and many friends. See full obituary at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
