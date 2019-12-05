Tribelhorn, Betty Age 86, homemaker, passed away December 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Hodge of Wichita; sons, Michael of Joplin, MO, Joseph of Topeka, KS and James (BethAnn) Tribelhorn of Trimble, MO; siblings, Zelma Hollis, Loyce James, Billy (Peggy), Bobby (Brenda) Christian; sister-in-law, Jean Christian; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents; siblings, Oleta Jones, Joyce Glover, Calvin, Jimmy and Freddy Christian. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Berean Baptist Church, 1230 N. Hoover, Wichita, 67212. A memorial has been established with Berean Ladies Jubilee c/o Berean Baptist Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019