Betty Vanderpool
1932 - 2020
April 11, 1932 - September 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Betty Jean Vanderpool, 88, passed away September 10, 2020. She was born in Atchison, Kansas, on April 11, 1932 to Ralph Clark and Minnie (Robertson) Clark. Betty was an orthodontic dental assistant for her career. She enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels, and was a member of Glenn Park Christian Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer Vanderpool, Jr.; brother, Robert Clark; and sister, Patricia Fox. Betty is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Clark) Lindstrom and Cathy (Steven) Faber; brother, Gerald Clark of Boise, ID; sister, Sharon Kilts of Rose Hill, KS; grandchildren, Cory Faber, Jonathan (Valerie) Faber, Beau (Tracy) Lindstrom, Matthew (Breanna) Lindstrom, Kyle (Tuyet) Lindstrom, and Marissa (Cole) Stucky; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. A come and go visitation will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make donations to the Dementia Society of America, or to Meals on Wheels Wichita.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
