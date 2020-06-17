Glenn, Betty Wanda (Stone) daughter of Myrle Cathey Sr. and Josephine Davey Cathey of Wellington Kansas died June 14th peacefully in her sleep. She had four siblings Myrle Jr., Beverly, Tom, and Robert and was preceded in meeting the Lord by her brother Myrle Jr. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and lifelong Christian. She met her first husband, Bill Stone, at West Side Evangelical United Brethren Church in Wichita. They were married for 36 years until his passing in 1983, having three children Craig (Juanita), Cathey (George), and Carmen (Harry). In 1989 she married Reed Glenn at Westside United Methodist church in Wichita. Reed, a widower, also had three children: Millie (Max), Martha (Charlie), and Clifford (Zee). They were married for 26 years until his passing 5 years ago. They are survived by their six children, fifteen grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Mom loved family gatherings. Holiday celebrations were around a specially constructed table that made room for us all. She was a firecracker baby, about to celebrate her 92nd birthday July 4th. She was a lifelong Coleman Co employee, from which she retired in 1989. She loved to travel, and she and Bill would throw the kids in the car and start driving every summer. Travel continued when she married Reed, venturing to Canada, down the Mississippi river and frequently to Branson. Her final trip was to Europe, celebrating her 90th birthday floating down the Rhine. She had a quick smile, sharp wit and an Irish stubborn streak that has been passed down for generations. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, June 19, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 10 am Saturday, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 12 Ave., Augusta. She will be dearly missed but Glory Be! She is with our God! View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.