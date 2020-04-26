CLEARWATER-Whitesell, Betty (Simon) age 90, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Visitation, 9am-5pm, Tuesday, April 28th, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Private Family Services. Preceded by husband, Jim; parents, George and Hanna; sons, Russell and James Dale; daughter, Barbara Dilts; brother, Richard Simon; sister, Jeanne Baker; grandson, Jacob Whitesell. Survivors: son, Terry (Kelly) Whitesell of Wichita; daughters, Valerie Jones, Ann Johnson, both of Clearwater; sister, Marilyn Lies of Wichita; son-in-law, Sonny Dilts of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Anna Whitesell of Northern Ireland; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 18630 W. 71st St. So, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020