Paxson, Beulah Mae went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020 at age 87. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harry Paxson, her sons Larry and Phillip, her daughters-in-law Dana and Morgan, 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Beulah worked as a licensed hairdresser and in retail. She also molded young children's minds in the Child Evangelism organization. She was a very accomplished portrait painter and left many family memories. Loving and giving were her gifts from God and she used them well. Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2pm at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W. 13th St N, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020