Dearth, Beverley Ann 83, retired Administrative Assistant for the Sedgwick County Juvenile Corrections Department, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Graveside Service, 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery. Beverley was retired from the Judge Riddel Boys Ranch, enjoyed music, traveling and KU Jayhawk Basketball. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dearth; parents, Ethel and Manford Harper, and brother, Louis Harper. Survivors: children, John "David" (Pat) Dearth and Debbie (Gary) Charles; brother, Jerry (Karen) Harper; grandson, Kyle Charles; step-grandchildren, Carina, Robert and Kelly Leonard; step-great-grandchildren, Tierra Douglas, Lexi and Cade "Bubba" Leonard; sister-in-law, Anne Harper; nieces, Pam, Cindy, Julie and Traci; nephews, Jeff, Justin and Todd. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019