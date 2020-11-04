1/1
Wichita, Kansas - Beverley "Carole" (Vulgamore) Frazier, age 83, Clearwater Excavating Office administrator/controller, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Visitation, 1-5pm, Sun, Nov 8th, with family present 3:30 -5pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Services, Mon, Nov. 9th, 10am, First Christian Church, 524 Wood, Clearwater. The Family requests that everyone wears a mask. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Ada Ruth (McMillian) Vulgamore; brother, Jim Vulgamore; sister, Kay Doss. Survivors: husband, Clarence; daughter, Kristy (David) Yeager; son, Philip Frazier, all of Wichita; brother, Mike (Shirlyn) Vulgamore, of Ft. Worth, TX; sister, Rojean (Ez) Mullet, of Mt. Home, Ark; grandchildren, Staci and Andrew Yeager, both of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Alzheimer's Association (Central & Western KS), 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.wsmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
