Beverly A. Bolton
Bolton, Beverly A. 82, a world-class woman, and world traveler, made her final journey on May 29, 2020. A lifetime resident of Maize, Kansas, she was born there on November 16, 1937 to Victor S. and Esther Mae (Bailey) Bolton. She had four other siblings, three brothers and one sister. Beverly grew up as a hard working farm girl. She carried that work ethic forward into her life, graduating with her college degree that would allow her to become a certified legal assistant. She worked for Eugene Coombs, attorney at law, for over 50 years. Beverly was an esteemed member of NALA, the National Association of Legal Assistants, as well as KALA, the Kansas Association of Legal Assistants. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin and Dwane Bolton. She is survived by brother, Gary Bolton; sister, Sharon Scheidt; and several adoring nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Services will be held in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Maize Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Beverly's name to the Wichita Cancer Foundation, PO Box 49020, Wichita, KS 67201 or online https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E344740&id=4. Resthaven Mortuary asks that you practice social distancing at all services.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
