Curzydlo, Beverly Ann (Thomi) 82, Retired USD 259 Elementary Educator, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 27, 2019. A private graveside service was held on October 1, 2019. Beverly graduated from McPherson (KS) High School in 1955 and obtained both a Bachelor and Master of Education degree from Wichita State University. During her 37 years as an educator she enjoyed teaching and helping students at various elementary school levels, with a later focus in her career on special reading instruction. She is survived by a loving husband, son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, and many dear family and friends. Donations may be made in Beverly's honor with: Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS, 67218 or at http://www.victoryinthevalley.org/donations. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019
