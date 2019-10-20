Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Bolton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WICHITA-Bolton, Beverly On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Beverly Ann Bolton passed away at Presbyterian Manor in Newton, KS. Beverly was born in Brownsville, TX on March 26, 1948. In 1969 she married Ronald Bolton, her husband of 50 years. The couple moved to Wichita, KS from Denton, TX in 1976. Beverly received a bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian University in 1970. From 1978 - 1982, Beverly and her husband were group home house parents at Maude Carpenter Children's Home. Beverly was the office manager for her husband's psychology practice from 1985 until her retirement in 2012. She earned her master's degree in mathematics from Wichita State University in 1998 and taught mathematics at WSU for six years. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Bolton, her children Rachel Bolton of Austin, TX and Zachary Bolton of Los Angeles, CA and two grandsons. A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 2:00 pm on October 26, 2019 at the Riverwalk Church of Christ, 225 N. Waco, Wichita, KS. Donations in Beverly's name may be made to Carpenter Place, 1501 North Meridian Avenue, Wichita, Kansas 67203 or to the Newton Presbyterian Manor Employee Scholarship Fund, 1200 East Seventh Street, Newton Kansas, 67114.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019

