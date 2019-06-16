HAYSVILLE-Gibson, Beverly Elaine 82, passed away Friday, June 14th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward J. Gibson, and son-in-law, Fred Cohlmia, Jr. Beverly is survived by her Son, Steve Gibson (Tara); daughter, Susan Cohlmia; grandchildren, Tori Harvey (Nathanael), Spencer Gibson; great-grandchildren, James and Josiah Harvey; cousin, Karen Lewis. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, Kansas 67060. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019