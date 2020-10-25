Beverly Hart

January 20, 1937 - October 22, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Beverly Jeane Hart, 83, of Wichita, Kansas, died peacefully on October 22, 2020. Beverly was born on January 20, 1937 in Altus, Oklahoma to John and Marie Stallings. Growing up she split her time between Altus, OK and San Antonio, TX, eventually graduating from Southwestern High School in San Antonio. Shortly after graduation, she met a fellow Oklahoman, Air Force enlistee Dillis Hart. They eventually married two days before her 20th birthday on January 18, 1957. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State and received her medical technologist certification. As a medical technologist, she supported her two young sons, Steven and Dillis Jr., while Dillis Sr. was attending medical school at the University of Oklahoma. The family settled in Wichita, Kansas, a place they would eventually call home. It was here that she became an active and dedicated member at Immanuel Baptist Church. She developed a close and strong relationship with God that she kept throughout her life. Despite being a busy mother to her three sons, Beverly returned to school and earned her BS in Human Biology from Wichita State University in 1984. She was an amazingly kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She amazed us with her uncanny ability to recall actors and actresses from the 30's and 40's due to her significant love of black and white movies and old musicals. Her family will greatly miss watching those with her, and hearing the sounds of the keystrokes of the piano as she played with her favorite daytime soap operas playing in the background. Most of all, they will miss her smile that was omnipresent when she was around her kids and grandkids. Beverly is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Dillis Hart; her children: Steven (Sandy) Hart, Dillis Hart Jr., and Dr. Davin (Phoebe) Hart, all of Wichita, KS; her grandchildren: Dylan Hart-Medina (of Washington D.C.), Danielle Hart (of Wichita), Diedra Hart (of Los Angeles, CA), Bryant Hart (of Chicago, IL), Anna Marie Hart (of Wichita), Mason Hart (of Wichita) and Paige Hart (of Wichita); and her great-grand child, Evalynn Westbrook (of Wichita). She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Stallings, her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and William Driesslein, and her grandson, Brennan Hart. A private family service will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home in Wichita, KS. The family would also like to thank all of the staff and care workers in the Meadows at Catholic Care Center for all of their care and love for Beverly these last few years.





