Hoover, Beverly Hill "Bev" 90, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great Friend passed from this earth April 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, V. Richard (Dick) Hoover. Beverly graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Ft. Worth, Texas and Texas State College for Women (now TWU) with a degree in sociology and education. She taught school in Aspermont, Texas, Wichita, Kansas and Great Bend, Kansas. Bev married Dick in Ft. Worth in 1951. They lived in Wichita and Great Bend where Dick was active in the oil business. They returned to Wichita in 1969 where they lived until their deaths. Bev was active in Camp Fire Girls as a leader of her daughter's group. She also served as President of the Wichita Council of Camp Fire Girls. Church involvement played a large part of her life, serving as deacon, circle leader, and President of Eastminster Presbyterian Women. She served as Chairman of the new church's dedication ceremony, also Chairman of the church's cookbook and Chairman of the church's 50th anniversary committee. Arts also played a large part in Bev's life, she was active at the Wichita Art Museum, Metropolitan Ballet of Wichita, Wichita Center for the Arts and Wichita Grand Opera and Project Beauty. PEO was important to Bev for over 50 years. Bev was an active member in Chapter FM and served in many capacities. She was co-chair and committee member of the state PEO convention in 1992 and 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Galler of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Patricia Richardson of Paris, Texas. Survivors: sister, Mary Sue Leatherwood of Katy, Texas; daughter, Ellen (Doug) Thimesch; son, Paul (Cheri) Hoover, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Molly (James) Thimesch Tully of Wichita, Tyler (Anh) Hoover of Wichita, Carly (Brad) Hoover Arnold of Edwards, CO and Julie Thimesch of Lenexa, KS; great-grandchildren, Adi Tully, Fiona Tully, Ellie Hoover, Liam Hoover, Hendrix Arnold and Paxon Arnold. Memorials have been established with: Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67206; Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Service in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Tributes may be sent to the family at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020