Beverly J. Edwards
Edwards, Beverly J. 77, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Viewing will be 10am-3pm, Wednesday, May 20, at Broadway Mortuary and Private Services will be held. She was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Alice Vreeland; and beloved husband, Paul W. Edwards. Survivors include sons, Michael (Mary) Edwards and Brian (Lindsey) Edwards; brother, Gary (Kim) Vreeland; sister, Marilyn (Phil) Clements; and grandchildren, Evan Edwards and Maggie Edwards. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
