Edwards, Beverly J. 77, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Viewing will be 10am-3pm, Wednesday, May 20, at Broadway Mortuary and Private Services will be held. She was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Alice Vreeland; and beloved husband, Paul W. Edwards. Survivors include sons, Michael (Mary) Edwards and Brian (Lindsey) Edwards; brother, Gary (Kim) Vreeland; sister, Marilyn (Phil) Clements; and grandchildren, Evan Edwards and Maggie Edwards. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.