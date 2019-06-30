Kolman, Beverly J. a labor-delivery nurse at Wesley Medical Center for 40 years, died June 27, 2019. Bev had a good heart, evident to everyone who knew her, including scores of women and families who benefited from her care. Patients and co-workers loved Bev, and she loved them. She was known for skillfully mentoring new nurses, and for always being calm and efficient, even in critical situations. Bev loved full moons, sunrises, sunsets, nature walks, traveling, running, biking, swimming, hiking, lifting weights, yoga, and competing in triathlons. She ran 20 marathons, including seven Boston Marathons. Bev earned a BSN and a master's in nursing at Wichita State University. In addition to her husband, Greg Records, and Sage, her beloved Golden Retriever, Bev is survived by her mother, Doris Kolman, Washington, KS; two brothers, John (Jutta) Kolman, Grand Rapids, MI; Kenneth (Shirley), Kolman, Valley Center, KS; two sisters, Mary Lou (Bill) Walter, Washington, KS; Irene (Bill) Shepherd, Kansas City, MO, a brother-in-law, Gerry Reyes, Winthrop Harbor, IL, and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bev's memory to Andover-Augusta RailTrail Initiative (AARTI), PO Box 692, Andover, KS 67002. A celebration of Bev's life is scheduled Monday, July 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Noah's Event Venue, 1550 N. Lindberg, Wichita. Please see mylakeviewfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019