GLENDALE, CA-Page, Beverly Brown Beverly Jane Brown Page passed away in Glendale, California, on June 13, 2019 with her children by her side. She was born to the late Clarence and Jane Brown in Washington, D.C., on January 15, 1944. She graduated from Wichita East High School and received her B.A. in History from UC San Diego and a M.S. of Library Sciences from the University of Tulsa. Beverly is survived by her son, Peter Page, and daughters Dr. Kathleen Page and Cammie Palagonia and her four grandchildren: Alanna Palagonia, Caitlin Roehmholdt, Michael Palagonia, and Conor Roehmholdt. She is also survived by her brothers, Jack Michael Brown and Robert Brown. She was a voracious reader who enjoyed books along with a glass of wine. She had a natural curiosity and loved to pass on her love of learning to her children and grandchildren, especially regarding world history. She loved to travel and could spend hours wandering around The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens or gazing out onto the Pacific Ocean from the deck of a sailboat. A memorial service was held on July 12, 2019, in the Wayfarer's Chapel in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to The Huntington Gardens.

