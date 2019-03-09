Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean Alexander. View Sign

Alexander, Beverly Jean 75, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 10; Funeral Service, 2 p.m., Monday, March 11, both at Downing & Lahey West. Beverly was a 1962 graduate of Nickerson High School and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Language Department at Wichita State University. Beverly collected teddy bears; therefore, the family requests you bring a teddy bear to Beverly's service to donate in her name to the Wichita Police and Fire Departments for children in traumatic situations. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ethel Brial; husband, Tedd Alexander. Survivors: daughters, Ursula (Bryan) Wilson, Shelly and Lori Alexander, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Michael Alexander, Matthew Luper, Madison Breese, Kassidy Wilson, Maxwell Alexander, Gavin Wilson and Blake Alexander; twin sister, Bernice (Ronnie) Moore of Hutchinson; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and dog, Shadow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260.

