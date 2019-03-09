Beverly Jean Alexander

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Beverly and I chatted daily as we worked down the hall from..."
    - Cathy Ramirez
  • "Bev treated me with such kindness and I will miss her daily..."
    - Christina Covey
  • "Bev & I shared our stories for several years as..."
    - Angela Zeorlin
  • "Had fun in high school with Beverly and at our reunions...."
    - Sue Wagerle
  • "I will certainly miss my weekly telephone conversations..."
    - Jeannie Alexander

Alexander, Beverly Jean 75, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, March 10; Funeral Service, 2 p.m., Monday, March 11, both at Downing & Lahey West. Beverly was a 1962 graduate of Nickerson High School and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Language Department at Wichita State University. Beverly collected teddy bears; therefore, the family requests you bring a teddy bear to Beverly's service to donate in her name to the Wichita Police and Fire Departments for children in traumatic situations. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ethel Brial; husband, Tedd Alexander. Survivors: daughters, Ursula (Bryan) Wilson, Shelly and Lori Alexander, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Michael Alexander, Matthew Luper, Madison Breese, Kassidy Wilson, Maxwell Alexander, Gavin Wilson and Blake Alexander; twin sister, Bernice (Ronnie) Moore of Hutchinson; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and dog, Shadow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260.
Funeral Home
Downing Lahey West Mortuary - Wichita
10515 West Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
1-316-773-4553
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.