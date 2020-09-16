Beverly Jo Fortner
March 23, 1939 - September 12, 2020
Wichita, KS - 81, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Bruce; her parents Norman Bradford and Elva May Bradford Peacock and 3 sisters. Survivors include her sons, Donald (Crystal) Fortner and Terry Fortner; granddaughter, Samantha Fortner; brother, Kenneth (Jo) Bradford and sister, Madaline Bradford and several nieces and nephews. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary