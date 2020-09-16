1/1
Beverly Jo Fortner
1939 - 2020
Beverly Jo Fortner
March 23, 1939 - September 12, 2020
Wichita, KS - 81, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Bruce; her parents Norman Bradford and Elva May Bradford Peacock and 3 sisters. Survivors include her sons, Donald (Crystal) Fortner and Terry Fortner; granddaughter, Samantha Fortner; brother, Kenneth (Jo) Bradford and sister, Madaline Bradford and several nieces and nephews.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
