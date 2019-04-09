Beverly Jo Kuhlenkamp

Kuhlenkamp, Beverly Jo 89, singer and poet, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. Rosary will be at 9:30 am; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul Joseph and Katherine F. Kuhlenkamp. Survived by her sister, Paula Walker; nephews, Larry, Dan and Tom Walker; a very close friend, Debora Fisher. In lieu of flowers,a memorial has been established with St. Vincent de Paul Society, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019
