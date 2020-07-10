1/1
Beverly Joann Nicholson
Nicholson, Beverly Joann 85, medical office receptionist, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Memorial Service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West and will be available via live stream at www.dlwichita.com. Preceded in death by parents, Merle and Josephine Cathey; infant son, Steven Nicholson; brother, Merle "Sonny" Cathey; sister, Betty Glenn, and son-in-law, Lee Burke. Survivors: daughters, Angie L. (Shannon) Bayliff of Maize, Stephanie Burke of Cypress, TX; sons, Doug (Mary) Nicholson of Newton, Kent Nicholson of Wichita; brothers, Bob and Tom Cathey; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
