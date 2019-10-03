Johnson, Beverly (Oelschlager) 78, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Johnson of 57 years of marriage. Survived by her brother Dennis (Bonnie) Oelschlager; her children Brenda Cox, Mark (Tammy) Johnson and Melynda Dryden; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Graveside 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Winfield. Celebration of Life Service 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 5 at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center with a dinner following at 533 W Long Lane Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019