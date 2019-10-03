Beverly (Oelschlager) Johnson

Johnson, Beverly (Oelschlager) 78, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Johnson of 57 years of marriage. Survived by her brother Dennis (Bonnie) Oelschlager; her children Brenda Cox, Mark (Tammy) Johnson and Melynda Dryden; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Graveside 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Winfield. Celebration of Life Service 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 5 at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center with a dinner following at 533 W Long Lane Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019
