Wendt, Beverly June June 26, 1936 July 6, 2020. Longtime resident of Wichita, Kansas, Beverly Wendt, stepped into eternity Monday evening after a brief illness. She was a loving and dedicated wife of Fred for 51 years, and a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her legacy is her joy that filled every room she was in, her faith in Jesus, her love of family and friends and her delight in playing cards and reading books. She never lost her sweet smile and always looked on the bright side even during tough times. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Wendt; mother, Dorothy (Mac) McClaskey; father, Lester Whittington, and grandson, Scott A. Litzenberger. She is survived by her son, Kendall (Debbie) Wendt of Wichita; daughters, Cheryl (Tony) Brown of Big Water, UT, Susan (David) Kennedy of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Dennis Whittington of FL; grandchildren, Lisa (Andrew) Hayse; Kelli Wendt, Eric (Emily) Litzenberger, Anne (Silas McCorkle) Litzenberger; Garth Kennedy, Benjamin (Brittany Rost) Kennedy, Paul Kennedy; great-granddaughter, Avery McCorkle; and niece, Dana Marie Kelley. A private service for the family is being held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 and will be available via livestream at www.dlwichita.com
. There will be a viewing available at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central Ave. Wichita, KS on Thursday, July 9 from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm and Friday, July 10 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. The family asks for any donations to go to P.E.O. Kansas and the Union Rescue Mission in honor of Beverly Wendt. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com