Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly K. Domitrovic. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Send Flowers Notice

Domitrovic, Beverly K. 70, of Wichita, KS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 in Wichita. Beverly was born the daughter of George and Bertha Vandeventer on April 12, 1949 in Stillwater, OK. Beverly and Gerald Domitrovic were united in marriage on April 7, 1985 in Wichita. She graduated from Southeast High School in the class of 1967. She received a Bachelor's degree in business from Newman University in 1991. After high school she worked at Cessna Aircraft and later for a local Pizza Hut franchisee in the business office. She later worked for Boeing where she retired after 10 years. She then worked as the legal assistant in her husband's law office until her passing. Beverly served the Wichita community in a variety of roles. In the 1970's she was a member of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Reserves. She was a past president of the Wichita American Business Women's Association and the president of the Schweiter Neighborhood Association. She also served on the District Advisory Board for Wichita District I and as the vice president of The Wichita Independent Neighborhood Association. She was also secretary of the Wichita Pachyderm Club. Beverly was a longtime active member of Countryside Christian Church and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ian Hamburg. Survivors include her husband, Gerald Domitrovic; daughters, Emily (Jared) Hamburg, Hayley (Joel) Kaufman; grandchildren, Abigail, Grayson, Caroline and Troy Hamburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8pm on Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Funeral service will be 10am on Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Road, Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Memorials are with Countryside Christian Church and Youth Horizons.



Domitrovic, Beverly K. 70, of Wichita, KS went to be with her Lord and Savior on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 in Wichita. Beverly was born the daughter of George and Bertha Vandeventer on April 12, 1949 in Stillwater, OK. Beverly and Gerald Domitrovic were united in marriage on April 7, 1985 in Wichita. She graduated from Southeast High School in the class of 1967. She received a Bachelor's degree in business from Newman University in 1991. After high school she worked at Cessna Aircraft and later for a local Pizza Hut franchisee in the business office. She later worked for Boeing where she retired after 10 years. She then worked as the legal assistant in her husband's law office until her passing. Beverly served the Wichita community in a variety of roles. In the 1970's she was a member of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Reserves. She was a past president of the Wichita American Business Women's Association and the president of the Schweiter Neighborhood Association. She also served on the District Advisory Board for Wichita District I and as the vice president of The Wichita Independent Neighborhood Association. She was also secretary of the Wichita Pachyderm Club. Beverly was a longtime active member of Countryside Christian Church and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ian Hamburg. Survivors include her husband, Gerald Domitrovic; daughters, Emily (Jared) Hamburg, Hayley (Joel) Kaufman; grandchildren, Abigail, Grayson, Caroline and Troy Hamburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8pm on Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Funeral service will be 10am on Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Road, Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Memorials are with Countryside Christian Church and Youth Horizons. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close