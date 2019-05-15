HAYSVILLE-Hooper, Beverly Kay 78, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born March 22, 1941 in Anthony, Kansas, the daughter of Irvin and Verla (Preheim) Smith. Beverly was a homemaker who loved to take care of her family. She helped others by volunteering at the nursing home where she fixed hair. Beverly is survived by her Husband of 59 years, Delmar; daughters, Alicia and Jennifer; grandchildren, Danielle McLain, Kristen Dull; great-granddaughter, Azaira McLain. Visitation: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 2-8 pm at Smith Mortuary - Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Haysville Christian Church 1306 W. Grand Haysville, KS 67060. Interment to follow at Duquoin Cemetery. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019