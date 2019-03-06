HAYSVILLE-Rupe, Beverly M. 80, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born August 8, 1938 in Wichita, KS. Beverly is survived by her children, Greg McBride, DeAnn York, Pam Kester, Michelle (Craig) Walker, and Jason Rupe; siblings, David McClure, Mary Jane (Larry) Bell, Carolyn Schottler, and Rick (Mary) Spencer; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Smith Family Mortuary-Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019