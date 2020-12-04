Beverly Nulik
January 13, 1933 - November 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Beverly Lou Nulik, 87, of Wichita, KS., passed away November 28, 2020.
She was born January 13, 1933, in Wichita, KS., to Ferne (Graves) and Vern Pricer.
Mrs. Bev was owner/Director of Woodland Preschool Learning Center for 22 years and touched the lives of many children and their families.
Beverly was active in her high school alumni group, Wichita High School North, Class of 1950. Until recently, they met monthly for lunch.
She enjoyed crocheting and made countless items enjoyed by her family and friends. She crocheted more than 100 newborn hats for the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts program.
Beverly loved spending summers at their cabin in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado. Family members have very fond memories and still love vacationing in the area.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carol Ann Rogers of Olathe, KS.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, L. Pete Nulik. They met in high school and married in September after graduating. She is also survived by four daughters, Kathy Schumacher (Steve), Marsy Steubing (Charles), Julie Nulik Reed and Amy Nulik, five grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Sedgwick County Head Start program would be appreciated. Donations can be made at childstart.org/product/donation
or
Child Start
1002 S. Oliver
Wichita, KS 67218