Beverly Nulik
1933 - 2020
January 13, 1933 - November 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Beverly Lou Nulik, 87, of Wichita, KS., passed away November 28, 2020.
She was born January 13, 1933, in Wichita, KS., to Ferne (Graves) and Vern Pricer.
Mrs. Bev was owner/Director of Woodland Preschool Learning Center for 22 years and touched the lives of many children and their families.
Beverly was active in her high school alumni group, Wichita High School North, Class of 1950. Until recently, they met monthly for lunch.
She enjoyed crocheting and made countless items enjoyed by her family and friends. She crocheted more than 100 newborn hats for the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts program.
Beverly loved spending summers at their cabin in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado. Family members have very fond memories and still love vacationing in the area.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carol Ann Rogers of Olathe, KS.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, L. Pete Nulik. They met in high school and married in September after graduating. She is also survived by four daughters, Kathy Schumacher (Steve), Marsy Steubing (Charles), Julie Nulik Reed and Amy Nulik, five grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Sedgwick County Head Start program would be appreciated. Donations can be made at childstart.org/product/donation or
Child Start
1002 S. Oliver
Wichita, KS 67218


Published in Wichita Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
I love you Momma. I miss you. We are taking good care of Dad. We forgot to add all of your Girl Scout work!
Julie Nulik Reed
Daughter
December 2, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Bev's passing. She is truly an angel in so many ways. From the way she started young kids out, to the smile that we seen on Pete's face every time he talked about her. Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole Nulik family.
Palmore Family
Friend
December 2, 2020
Nulik Family, Sorry to hear of Bevs passing. Fond memories of Riverlawn and seeing her at Woodland Methodist. Thinking of you guys.
David Martz
David Martz
Friend
December 2, 2020
Pete and girls, so very sad to learn of your great loss in the passing of Bev. Fond memories of your family and the neighborhood. As a young boy I recall how I loved going to see if Marsy could play as when Bev answered the door I could smell how fresh and clean the house was and I just wanted to go in, or stand there and enjoy the fragrance. I also recall Nulik's Conoco and how Pete and Karl would keep all the Martz vehicles going. I so enjoyed my last visit with Pete and Bev a few years ago to check on a tree in the backyard. Bev's passing leaves a huge hole and praying for God's comfort for the Nulik family.
Tim Martz
Friend
December 2, 2020
Marsy and family, so sorry to hear about your mom’s passing. She was an inspiration to everyone who worked with children, a wonderful mom and a great neighbor to my folks.
Denise Harris and family
Friend
December 2, 2020
Prayers and hugs for all the wonderful Nuliks.
Kathryn Osoba Barry
Friend
December 2, 2020
Love you mom.
Amy Nulik
Daughter
