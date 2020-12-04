Pete and girls, so very sad to learn of your great loss in the passing of Bev. Fond memories of your family and the neighborhood. As a young boy I recall how I loved going to see if Marsy could play as when Bev answered the door I could smell how fresh and clean the house was and I just wanted to go in, or stand there and enjoy the fragrance. I also recall Nulik's Conoco and how Pete and Karl would keep all the Martz vehicles going. I so enjoyed my last visit with Pete and Bev a few years ago to check on a tree in the backyard. Bev's passing leaves a huge hole and praying for God's comfort for the Nulik family.

Tim Martz

Friend