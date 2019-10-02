Mitchell, Beverly Risher 85, died peacefully on September 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. A memorial service with Rector Dawn Frankfurt officiating will be held at Larksfield Place in Wichita, KS at 2pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The family would like to recognize the compassionate care given to Beverly by the staff at Larksfield Place in Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67208 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1306, Selma, AL 36702. You may view the full obituary online at www.lawrencebrownservice.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019