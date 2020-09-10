Beverly Rogene Doerksen
May 20, 1937 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, KS - 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and accomplished pianist, passed into eternity September 8, 2020, following an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Rochelle, Illinois, May 20, 1937, to Emma (Zimmerman) Van Amburg and Francis Leroy Van Amburg. While attending college, she met the love of her life, George, and they were married November 30, 1957. As her children matured, Bev started working as a librarian at Northwest High School, a position she held until retirement. In retirement she and George began serving as tour guides for Sunflower Tours. Bev was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by husband, George; sons, Randy (Karla), Russell (Kate) and Ryan (Kellene); eight grandchildren, Blake Doerksen, Brooke Stucky (Blake), Victoria Ratcliffe, Abby Doerksen, Alec Doerksen, Emma Kossover (Ethan), Madison Doerksen and Kaden Doerksen; one great-grandchild, Navy Stucky. A Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Her Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, at First Mennonite Brethren Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205. Online tributes and full obituary at www.dlwichita.com