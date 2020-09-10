1/1
Beverly Rogene Doerksen
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Rogene Doerksen
May 20, 1937 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, KS - 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and accomplished pianist, passed into eternity September 8, 2020, following an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Rochelle, Illinois, May 20, 1937, to Emma (Zimmerman) Van Amburg and Francis Leroy Van Amburg. While attending college, she met the love of her life, George, and they were married November 30, 1957. As her children matured, Bev started working as a librarian at Northwest High School, a position she held until retirement. In retirement she and George began serving as tour guides for Sunflower Tours. Bev was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by husband, George; sons, Randy (Karla), Russell (Kate) and Ryan (Kellene); eight grandchildren, Blake Doerksen, Brooke Stucky (Blake), Victoria Ratcliffe, Abby Doerksen, Alec Doerksen, Emma Kossover (Ethan), Madison Doerksen and Kaden Doerksen; one great-grandchild, Navy Stucky. A Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Her Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, at First Mennonite Brethren Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205. Online tributes and full obituary at www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Mennonite Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved