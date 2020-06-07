Chabino, Beverly Sue 76, passed on May 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack Cauldwell, parents Dorothy and Gerald Cauldwell and brother-in-law Bradley Turner. Survived by husband Arthur, sisters Karen Turner of Wichita, KS and Cindy Neff of Sioux Falls, SD, sons Dana and Jason, three grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, June 11, from 1pm to 5pm, with a short service at 1:30pm.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.