Big John W. Harper

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Big John W. Harper.
Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

Harper, Big John W. 91, passed away on at Robert J. Dole hospice unit on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He served his country in the United States Air Force in Aviation. He was a long life business man in Wichita. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl H. Harper, beloved son, John Kendall Harper, he is survived by his daughter, Shelby Seck of Kansas City, two grandsons, Ryan and Zach Johnson of Kansas City, 5 great-grandchildren, Ryley, Ava, Zeke, Chayce, Olivia, all of Kansas City. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.