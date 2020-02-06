Harper, Big John W. 91, passed away on at Robert J. Dole hospice unit on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He served his country in the United States Air Force in Aviation. He was a long life business man in Wichita. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl H. Harper, beloved son, John Kendall Harper, he is survived by his daughter, Shelby Seck of Kansas City, two grandsons, Ryan and Zach Johnson of Kansas City, 5 great-grandchildren, Ryley, Ava, Zeke, Chayce, Olivia, all of Kansas City. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020