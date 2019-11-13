Keckler, Bill C. 68 years old, left us on November 8, 2019. Born and raised in Wichita, he was active all his life in sports. After 40 years in the construction business he retired to golf, travel and enjoy time with his family. Bill was a caring, loving and dedicated husband, father and papa. He was an honest, hard-working man. A trusted, loyal friend has gone. We will miss the twinkle in his eye and the joy in his smile. Survived by a legacy of proud and loved women. We appreciate flowers, but we ask you to honor Bill as he lived his life, with an unexpected act of kindness. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wichita United Church of Christ, 6000 E. Harry. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichitia.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019