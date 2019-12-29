ANDOVER-January, Bill D. 88, passed away on Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 at his home in Andover. Bill was born on Wed., July 15, 1931 in Augusta, to C.C. and Ruby January. Bill graduated from Augusta High School in 1949. It was there that he met and later married his beautiful wife of 40 years, Mary Ann Roby. Bill is survived by his daughters Michelle Hancock of Andover and Leah January of Burns; son Bill J. and his wife Merry of Wichita; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunsford Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, both in Augusta.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019