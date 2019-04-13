Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill H. Scofield. View Sign

EMPORIA-Scofield, Bill H. age 91, passed away on April 3, 2019 in Emporia, Kansas. Bill was born on August 12, 1927 in Wichita, Kansas to Bill and Harriett (Whitman) Scofield. Bill spent his early years in Wichita and graduated in 1945 from Wichita East High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. Upon graduation, Bill served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1946. Bill attended the University of Wichita (Wichita State University) on a basketball and baseball scholarship and graduated with a B.A. in Education in 1950. Thus began a 44 year career in public education starting in Independence, Kansas as a junior high teacher and coach followed by a stint as head basketball coach at Pratt, Kansas high school from 1954 to 1957, back to Independence, KS as principal of Riley elementary school from 1957 to 1965 followed by high school principal at Independence, KS from 1966 to 1971. In 1971 Bill accepted a position as a graduate professor of education at Emporia State University. Bill retired in 1994 after serving at Emporia State for 23 years. Along the way Bill received his masters degree in education from Wichita State in 1956 and his doctorate degree from the University of Kansas in 1969. Bill married Mary Lou Cox in Wichita on August 21, 1951. Bill was a true gentleman and enjoyed the outdoors, travel, playing golf and tennis and being with friends and family. He loved his KU Jayhawks and attended many football and basketball games over the years. He was a member of the Emporia Rotary Club, Emporia Country Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Emporia. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou, and his three sons; Mark, Reid, and Todd, along with his five grandchildren; Kate, Will, Lauren, Caroline, and Danny. Cremation has taken place. A private family service is planned. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, is assisting with arrangements.

