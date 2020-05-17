AUGUSTA-Forgey, Bill J. 91, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Wichita, KS. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS. Bill was born in Sparta, MO on May 20, 1928, to the late Gladys (Chadoin) and Archie Forgey. He served in the U.S. Air Force. On July 18, 1968 he married Mildred Ava (Bailey) Henry in Miami, OK. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Forgey; sister, Janet Payne; and grandson, Danny Reagan. He is survived by: daughter, Debra Jo Higgins and husband Joe of Dover, Delaware; step daughter, Janie Gillespie and husband Gary of Augusta, KS; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.