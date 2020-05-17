Bill J. Forgey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUGUSTA-Forgey, Bill J. 91, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Wichita, KS. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS. Bill was born in Sparta, MO on May 20, 1928, to the late Gladys (Chadoin) and Archie Forgey. He served in the U.S. Air Force. On July 18, 1968 he married Mildred Ava (Bailey) Henry in Miami, OK. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Forgey; sister, Janet Payne; and grandson, Danny Reagan. He is survived by: daughter, Debra Jo Higgins and husband Joe of Dover, Delaware; step daughter, Janie Gillespie and husband Gary of Augusta, KS; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. Memorial donations to Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved