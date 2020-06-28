Bill Lloyd William Mullins III
WARD-Mullins, Bill Lloyd William III 52, of Ward, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born March 14, 1968 in Wichita, Kansas to Lloyd William Mullins, Jr. and Phyllis Evans Mullins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Evans Mullins. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Mullins; daughter, Turi (Steven) Branson; son, Evan (Katey) Mullins; grandchildren, Cooper Mullins, Aribella Branson and Scarlett Mullins (coming October 2020); parents, Lloyd and Kathy Mullins; siblings, Phillip Mullins, Dennis Mullins and Dawniel Armstrong. Bill will be dearly missed by his entire family as well as the many lives he influenced over his years as an educator. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Moore's Cabot Funeral Home in Cabot, Arkansas. Please sign our online guestbook for the Mullins family at www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com The funeral service will be live-streamed at the website listed above beginning at 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Click on his obituary and then on the live-stream link.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
