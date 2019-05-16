Bill "Bud" Lough

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Notice
Lough, Bill "Bud" Age 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a proud member of the Marine Corps serving in Korea, one of the Chosin Few Survivors. He was also a founder of the Internal Boxing Association and an Aerospace Manufacturing Engineer. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday with visitation one hour prior, both at First Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, 67211. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marianne; daughter, Dana Ellen (Charlie) Barnett; nephew, Bill Bailey; three granddaughters; two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Sue Lough; daughters, Gay Ann and Tracy Sue Lough; parents, Wayne & Nell; sister, Genevieve Bailey. A memorial has been established in his name with First Church of the Nazarene. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
