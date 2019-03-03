PITTSBURG-Baker, Bill R. 93, of Pittsburg, died Thursday, February 28, 2019. Grocer for Foodtown Inc. for 41 years. Survivors, wife, Dorothy (Dearing) Baker, son, Kirk Baker, daughter, Kathy Stuckey, Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at First Christian Church in Pittsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019