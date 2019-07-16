Bill R. Phillips

Phillips, Bill R. 74, former owner of Mid America Auto Auction, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in his home. He is survived by his sons, Brad and Brook Phillips; mother, Odelia Phillips; sisters, Barbara Love, Betty Stiles, Rayma LaMunyon and Debi Barlow; brothers, Kenny and Mike Phillips; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sister, Treva Warzocha; and father Ray Phillips. Bill never met a stranger and his friends were abundant. A Celebration of Life will be 2 pm, Thursday, July 18, at Broadway Mortuary. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019
