Phillips, Bill R. 74, former owner of Mid America Auto Auction, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in his home. He is survived by his sons, Brad and Brook Phillips; mother, Odelia Phillips; sisters, Barbara Love, Betty Stiles, Rayma LaMunyon and Debi Barlow; brothers, Kenny and Mike Phillips; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sister, Treva Warzocha; and father Ray Phillips. Bill never met a stranger and his friends were abundant. A Celebration of Life will be 2 pm, Thursday, July 18, at Broadway Mortuary. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019