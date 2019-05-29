DERBY-Reeves, Bill 77, Navy Veteran, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born November 30, 1941 to Chester and Addie (Showalter) Reeves in Winfield, KS. Bill worked as an Electrical Contractor for Shelley Electric in Chanute, KS. He volunteered his time to help people and was an active member of Hillside Christian Church. Bill enjoyed reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Doris Bowles. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marva; sons, Mitch (Mary Beth) Reeves and Michael Reeves; grandchildren, Morgan Reeves, Maggie Reeves, Matthew Reeves, Marc Reeves, Mitch Reeves, Leanne Reeves, and Tracy Reeves; and siblings, Jim Reeves, Dona Cochran, and Jerry Reeves. Viewing: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 11 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67206. Interment to follow at 3 pm at Wilmot Cemetery near Winfield, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019