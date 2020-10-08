1/1
Wichita, Kansas - Rigsby, Bill, age 79, truck driver passed away Oct. 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Harry G. Rigsby and Darrel L. (Tonia) Rigsby; daughter, Sondra K. Rigsby-Swallow (Randy Swallow); brother, Steven Smith; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene C. Rigsby and Letha Brewer. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 1 pm-7 pm with family present from 5 pm-7 pm at Cochran Mortuary. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 West, US-54, Wichita, KS 67209. A memorial has been established in his name with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 and/or The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. www.cochranmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss Harry. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Kim Ribordt
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
Rigsby family sorry for your loss. Bill was a true friend to me and my family my whole life. Love you guys..In our thoughts and prayers forever
Ricky Horine
Friend
October 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss . Keeping you in our prayers. Craig &Tisha
Craig Salmon
Friend
October 7, 2020
A great friend I will miss you
Mike Davis
Friend
October 7, 2020
In our thought and Prayers during this difficult time. I will never forget how proud he was receiving that award at the banquet. He was so happy and his smiles were priceless. RIP Bill
Carla Lamb
Friend
