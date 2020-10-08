Bill Rigsby
October 22, 1940 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rigsby, Bill, age 79, truck driver passed away Oct. 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Harry G. Rigsby and Darrel L. (Tonia) Rigsby; daughter, Sondra K. Rigsby-Swallow (Randy Swallow); brother, Steven Smith; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene C. Rigsby and Letha Brewer. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 1 pm-7 pm with family present from 5 pm-7 pm at Cochran Mortuary. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 West, US-54, Wichita, KS 67209. A memorial has been established in his name with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 and/or The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. www.cochranmortuary.com