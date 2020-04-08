Drago, Billie Ann Age 80, passed away April 3, 2020, born October 13, 1939 in Russellville, Arkansas to William and Velma Hunter. Retired from AT&T - LNAC Dept. after 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Michael Drago Jr; son-in-law, Torey House; and brother, Howard Hunter. Billie is survived by her daughters, Terri (Steve) Bennett and Cindy House; grandchildren, Samantha (Adam) Bennett, Jenna (Ryan) Terrill, Nicole (Jesse) Hall, and Ashley (Nathen) Flanigan; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Anderson Shell. Memorials can be made to, the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219, and Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020