Billie Ann Drago (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Ann Drago.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Drago, Billie Ann Age 80, passed away April 3, 2020, born October 13, 1939 in Russellville, Arkansas to William and Velma Hunter. Retired from AT&T - LNAC Dept. after 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Michael Drago Jr; son-in-law, Torey House; and brother, Howard Hunter. Billie is survived by her daughters, Terri (Steve) Bennett and Cindy House; grandchildren, Samantha (Adam) Bennett, Jenna (Ryan) Terrill, Nicole (Jesse) Hall, and Ashley (Nathen) Flanigan; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Anderson Shell. Memorials can be made to, the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219, and Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon